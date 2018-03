ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Espanola Police are looking for a woman who detective want to question about a homicide.

Police say they need to talk to Jessica Romero.

Officers say they plan to question her about a homicide that happened in Espanola in October where a homeless man was found stabbed to death.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Romero’s location to call Espanola Police.