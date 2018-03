Builders Source Appliance Gallery is teaming up with LifeROOTS to raise money for children and adults with disabilities on National Pi Day (3/14). For only $20, you have the chance to sample, sweet and savory pies from eateries around the city.

The event is Wednesday, March 14 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. For more information, visit LifeROOTSNM.org.