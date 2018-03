CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlsbad students picked up their paintbrushes to improve a park bathroom.

About 10 Carlsbad-area students gathered at the Pavilions Recreation Complex this weekend. They painted a mural on the walls of the park’s newly-renovated bathrooms.

It gave students a chance to show off their creativity.

The project was organized by the Carlsbad High School Art Society and the city’s beautification committee.

