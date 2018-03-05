Albuquerque native’s video game earns global attention

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque native’s newly developed video game is garnering attention from around the globe.

Seth Scott, 34, lived in New Mexico for more than 20 years. He graduated from the University of New Mexico and at one point worked at Carlos Rey Elementary.

Scott later decided to enter a fine arts program at New York University.

There, Scott started creating “Membrane,” a two-dimensional building game.

Soon after, Nintendo asked if it could sell his game.

“At the end of the day, it feels amazing. Growing up in the 80s and 90s, I played Nintendo my whole life. It was definitely kind of one of those dream scenarios,” Scott said.

Scott says you can find “Membrane,” on Nintendo Switch for $10.

