Albuquerque eateries celebrate New Mexico Restaurant Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Calling all foodies: it’s time to drink, dine and discover your way through local restaurants.

It’s all part of New Mexico Restaurant Week.

Eateries across the metro are hosting three course meals at special fixed prices.

The week long event aims to showcase local fare at discounted prices and drum up business during the city’s off-season.

“It always helps to gain exposure and get more people interested in talking about your restaurant and your business I think is always a good idea,” Artichoke Cafe General Manager Bradley Chapman said.

Dinners will be priced as low as $15 per plate. Some restaurants will also feature value priced lunches.

