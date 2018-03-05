9-year-old boy accidentally shot, killed in Colorado

ARBOLES, Colo. (KRQE) – An accidental shooting has left a 9-year-old boy dead.

The Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was killed in the Arboles area on Friday afternoon.

According to the Pagosa Springs Sun, three kids ages 7, 9 and 10 were being supervised by an older sibling.

The three young kids went outside to play and made their way into an unoccupied summer home on a nearby property.

They broke into a locked cabinet and found two guns inside.

A loaded gun went off, striking and killing the 9-year-old boy. Authorities have not said if any adults will face charges.

The man who owns the home where the guns were found says he hasn’t been there since the summer of 2016.

