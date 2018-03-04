Vintage car stolen from Albuquerque storage facility

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A vintage car has gone missing after a break-in at an Albuquerque storage facility.

The owner says his sky blue 1967 Volkswagon Beetle was stolen from Volcano Self Storage in the westside around Feb. 20.

Chuck Crawley owned the vehicle for more than 15 years and says its only owner before him was the founder of Blake’s Lotaburger.

“So what it means to me is… sentimental value, man. Sentimental value, historical value that money just can’t replace,” says Crawley.

Crawley says he will be offering a reward to anyone who helps get the Beetle back.

Anyone with information should call 242-COPS.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s