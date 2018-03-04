Vintage car stolen from Albuquerque storage facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A vintage car has gone missing after a break-in at an Albuquerque storage facility.

The owner says his sky blue 1967 Volkswagon Beetle was stolen from Volcano Self Storage in the westside around Feb. 20.

Chuck Crawley owned the vehicle for more than 15 years and says its only owner before him was the founder of Blake’s Lotaburger.

“So what it means to me is… sentimental value, man. Sentimental value, historical value that money just can’t replace,” says Crawley.

Crawley says he will be offering a reward to anyone who helps get the Beetle back.

Anyone with information should call 242-COPS.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps