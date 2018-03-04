PHOTOS: Most memorable Oscar moments of all time

Hattie McDaniel, left, was given the Motion Picture Academy award for the best performance of an actress in a supporting role for her work as "Mammy" in the film version of "Gone With the Wind" in 1940. She was the first African American to win an Oscar. (AP Photo)

There have been six ties at the Academy Awards. The most talked about Oscar tie was in 1969 when both Barbra Streisand (pictured here) and Katharine Hepburn tied for Best Actress. (AP Photo)

A woman in Native American Indian dress, who identified herself as Sacheen Littlefeather, tells the audience at the Academy Awards ceremony in 1973, that Marlon Brando was declining to accept his Oscar as best actor for his role in "The Godfather." Littlefeather said Brando was protesting "the treatment of the American Indian in motion pictures and on television, and because of the recent events at Wounded Knee." (AP Photo)

Charlie Chaplin was awarded an honorary Oscar at the 1971 Academy Awards. He received a five-minute standing ovation. (AP Photo)

Oscar presenter David Niven isn't quite sure what's happening behind him as a streaker crosses the stage near the end of the 1974 Academy Awards show. He later identified himself as Robert Opel. (AP Photo)

Actor Jack Palance does one-handed pushups on stage at 1992 Academy Awards after winning an Oscar for Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in "City Slickers." (AP Photo/Craig Fujii)

Susan Sarandon, Tim Robbins and Richard Gere spoke out against the treatment of HIV-positive Haitians at the 1993 Oscars. The uproar over the politicization of the ceremony caused all three of them to be banned for life. The ban disappeared as Robbins and Sarandon both returned to win Oscars. (AP Photo)

Cher shows off both her Oscar and Bob Mackie black-sequined gown after winning the award for best actress for her role as the superstitious young widow of "Moonstruck" at the 1998 Academy Awards. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Director and actor Roberto Benigni jumps on the back of some chairs in excitement after winning the Oscar for best foreign language film for "Life is Beautiful," during the 71st Annual Academy Awards in 1999. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)

Actor Adrien Brody surprises presenter Halle Berry after kissing and embracing her after he won the Oscar for best actor for his work in The Pianist at the 75th annual Academy Awards in 2003. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Journalist Elinor Burkett stormed the stage and pushed 2010 best documentary winner Roger Ross Williams out of the way, saying: "The man never lets the woman talk. Isn't that just the classic thing?"(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Kevin Spacey, Angelina Jolie, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lawrence, Ellen Degeneres and Jared Leto joined other celebrities for a group selfie during the 2014 Oscars. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)

Heath Ledger's family accepted the late Australian actor's posthumous Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his iconic performance as the Joker in The Dark Knight in 2009. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Actress Jennifer Lawrence stumbles as she walks on stage to accept the award for best actress in a leading role for "Silver Linings Playbook" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in 2013. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)