Lobo Basketball finishes their season on a high note on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- It was a big win for Lobo Men’s Basketball on Saturday night as they took out Fresno State in overtime 95-86. The Lobos had 5 scorers finish in the double figures, including all 3 seniors that were honored on Senior Night in The Pit.

This win clinched the 3 seed in the upcoming Mountain West tournament, but was also the cherry on top of a hard fought regular season. “These kids have done a lot and they deserve to be recognized and the fans deserve to have some moments with them. These kids lay it all on the line every day and i am thankful for these seniors and really this whole team for just buying in to what i preached, because its not easy to say that i don’t get to play 38 minutes like that guy over there and i don’t get to start every game. We give so many things to kids now and they don’t ever feel like they earned it and i hope that these kids feel like they have earned something and that was something i wanted to impart on them, and thankfully we are now winning as well which is a great by product as well at the same time”, said Head coach Paul Weir.

Coming into this season the Lobos were picked to finish 9th in the conference standings, but defying the odds and never giving up this team finished in 3rd place at 12-6 in conference play. “I felt really good about this team in the offseason, I felt really good about this team in the preseason, and we went through a little adversity early in the year and it shook us a little bit. fortunately no one gave up, nobody quit, we just kept grinding and we were able to kind of flip the script on the season and end up having a really good conference year”, said Paul Weir.

The Pit was packed on Saturday night and the team felt the love. These seniors had to say their goodbyes to Dream Style Arena, but their experience at UNM will never be forgotten.

“The last coach never believed in me, never trusted me, and just ever since coach weir came in hes been 100 percent with me. Like the 1st time i got called into coach Weirs office i thought i was going to get yelled at and cussed out at, and we actually had a conversation. I was like, what is this i have never been apart of this, like i am actually having a conversation with my coach where i am not getting cussed out at. Like, i love coach Weir he means so much to me”, said UNM senior Joe Furstinger.

“This place is really home. They made me feel like i am at home in only a little time and i just feel like i have been here for 4 years. I go out there each and every day to try and win games for all these people that come out and support. This is a very special city”, said UNM senior Antino Jackson.

UNM will open up Mountain West Tournament play on Thursday, playing the winner of Wyoming and San Jose State.