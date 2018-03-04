Lobo Baseball drops series finale with Nevada on Sunday 13-8

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Lobos came into their series finale with Nevada on Sunday looking to take 2 out 3, but it would not be their day at Santa Ana Star Field. Nevada jumped out to a commanding lead, leading 13-0 in the 7th inning. The Lobos would go through 6 pitcher in this game and give up 3 Nevada home runs.

UNM would amount a pretty amazing comeback in the final 2 innings scoring 8 runs, but it wouldn’t be enough. The Wolf Pack take 2 out of the 3 game series. UNM drops their first series in conference play. The Lobos are now 5-5-1 on the season and will now hit the road for a 9 game stretch. UNM will play Yexas Tech first on Wednesday at 1 pm.