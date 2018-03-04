Innovative businesses gather for annual Yelptropolis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Innovative businesses across New Mexico came together to show off what they are working on.

Yelp teamed up with Tricklock Performance for this year’s Yelptropolis at the El Ray Theatre.

Dozens of local businesses like Marble Brewery, Frank’s Famous Chicken and Waffles and Shutterbooth made an appearance Saturday night.

Event officials say it is important to bring them together.

“If you’re new to this town, you’re going to find out what people love here specifically. Also if you live here, you should be spreading the word because that’s what makes Albuquerque so unique,” says Howie Kaipel of Yelp Albuquerque.

Donations at the door benefited Yelp and Tricklocks’s nonprofit businesses.

