Firefighters respond to fire on Kirtland Air Force Base

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Firefighters are working to put out a fire in a remote area of Kirtland Air Force Base.

Officials say the fire started just before 4:00 p.m. in the eastern training ranges and is estimated to be about 200 acres.

Fire crews are concentrating on spot fires near access roads and will resume a more aggressive fight on the fire Monday morning.

A spokesperson with Kirtland Air Force Base says a 28-member firefighting contingent is on the scene and is in contact with local authorities and coordinating with the U.S. Forest Service.

No injuries have been reported and no structures are currently threatened by the fire.

