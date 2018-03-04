Drama in red and neutrals on Oscars red carpet

Looks in neutrals, reds and purples brought the drama Sunday on the Oscars carpet at Hollywood’s biggest fashion show.

Salma Hayek looked like exotic royalty in a heavily jeweled, light purple gown, while Rita Moreno honored Academy Awards history by donning the same gown with a ball skirt she wore in 1962, when she won an Oscar for “West Side Story.”

Among early walkers in Los Angeles were a few Olympians, including skier Lindsey Vonn in a fringed black gown and diamond choker with statement red stones. Figure skaters Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu walked together. He wore belt-leather straps that crossed his chest and she chose a sheer, long-sleeve gown in soft blue.

Allison Williams of “Get Out” went for neutral. The film’s writer-director, Jordan Peele, opted for a creamy white tuxedo jacket.

Among those in red was Allison Janney of “I, Tonya,” in long sleeves that fell to the ground. Sofia Carson wore a red cape gown with 26.10 carats of diamonds in her Chopard choker.

Presenter Ashley Judd was among the purple people, in a dark shade by Badgley Mischka, accompanied by diamond strands.

There was an abundance of white, including fitted looks worn by Jane Fonda, Laura Dern and Mary J. Blige.