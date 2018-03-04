City councilors to vote on raising gross receipts tax

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors will decide whether you will soon be paying more in taxes.
At Monday nights meeting, councilors will vote on a proposed three-eighths gross receipts tax.
It needs a simple majority to pass.
The idea is being touted as a way to better fund the understaffed Albuquerque Police Department to help APD recruit and retain officers.
Mayor Keller has shown support for the tax increase. His administration released a report Friday with a long list of possible ways to fix the city’s $40 million deficit and increase revenue.
