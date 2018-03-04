Chris’ Sunday Forecast

High winds, blowing dust and extreme fire danger are ahead for New Mexico today.

A storm system is going to pass to the north of New Mexico this afternoon and, unfortunately, we will be on the dry, windy side of this weather maker.

Wind gusts could range from 45-60 mph across central and eastern New Mexico. Red flag warnings have been posted for most of the state today so this means you should not do outdoor burning this afternoon.

The storm system will pass to the east tonight and behind it much colder temperatures will follow. Temperatures will be dipping into the single digits, teens and twenties for Monday morning and afternoon temperatures will be 10°-15° cooler compared to the weekend. Most of the state will be feeling highs in the 40s, 50s and 60s tomorrow.