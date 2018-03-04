Artists show off their talent at annual Pueblo Artisan Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Creative art from around the state was on full display at this year’s Pueblo Artisan Fair.

Some of the top Jemez Pueblo artists stopped by Congregation Albert near Mongomery and Louisiana Sunday afternoon.

They brought pottery, baskets, paintings, sculptures and more for visitors to see.

“We’re gonna try to continue on doing so because we like to help our artists from the Jemez Pueblos,” says Marlon Magdalena.

The artists also provided samples of the beautiful artwork for a silent auction.

