Albuquerque postal clerk’s secret talent takes him across the globe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque postal clerk has a secret talent that’s taking him across the world this summer.

“I come in early in the morning at about 2:00 or 2:30, to help distribute parcels and case the mail,” said Martin Kroebel.

Kroebel has been working for the United States Postal Service for more than a decade. He’s a clerk at the post office near Central and San Mateo.

“People kept telling me that I have a good voice,” he says.

That voice is a talent his co-workers know about, but not many customers do.

Kroebel’s been singing since he was 13, and is trained in classical music.

Although he doesn’t serenade people who come into the post office, he enjoys posting ballads to social media.

His singing has taken him all over the world, including a performance at Carnegie Hall. Soon, he’ll be taking a trip to Florence, Italy for the Grand Choral Series.

Kroebel’s been invited by MidAmerica Productions, a company that specializes in putting together classical concerts, to sing with a group of people.

“Yes, I’m a little nervous, yes ma’am,” he says.

Sometimes the people you think are ordinary, have the most extraordinary secrets.

Kroebel says although he loves music, he also enjoys his job as a postal clerk and says it pays the bills for his expensive hobby.

He was born in Mainz, Germany, but was raised in Grants when his parents immigrated to the United States in 1962.