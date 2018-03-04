5th Annual LoboTHON exceeds fundraising goal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM community went above and beyond, raising money for a good cause.

The 5th Annual LoboTHON took place Saturday the UNM Student Union Building.

Students hoped to raise $66,000 for the UNM Children’s Hospital, but they exceeded that goal with more than $95,000.

“As much as we are involved in what we do here, there’s so much more that we can do within our community. There’s a whole group, whole group of kiddos that need our help over there,” says LoboTHON Executive Director Aaron Ochoa.

The event has now raised more than $200,000 for the children’s hospital over the last five years.

