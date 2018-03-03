Thieves leave Albuquerque bakery a complete mess

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thieves struck an Albuquerque bakery overnight, making off with a couple hundred bucks. But the real damage was the massive mess they made that’s going to set back the small business.

The owner of Q’s Cakes, Sweets, and Boutique woke up to an inch of water throughout her entire store Saturday morning.

Queneesha Meyers owns the bakery near Central and Girard.

She got a panicked call from her manager around 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, who came to work to find the soggy mess.

At first, they thought a water pipe had burst, but quickly realized it was much more.

“As she’s trailing off, I hear her say, the register is gone and then the phone hangs up. I frantically called her back and asked did you say the register is gone? And she said yes, somebody broke in and that’s when she discovered what happened,” Meyers said.

Meyers says the thieves got into her store by taking the back door off its hinge, then punched a hole in the shop’s bathroom wall.

During the process, a water line broke, flooding the entire store and the neighboring businesses.

Meyers says the crooks made off with about $200, which was all of the cash they earned this week.

Meyers put out a plea on social media for some help cleaning up the shop. She hopes to have the shop open by Tuesday.

