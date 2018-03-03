The Week in Photos

Ivanka Trump, left, U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, right, attend the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Tuesday night, Sandia Tribal Police arrested 32-year-old James Knight, accused of murdering his two roommates. Knight is seen here buying equipment like duct tape, gloves and black trash bags.

This image provided by NASA on Feb. 25, 2018, shows from bottom to top: Russia’s Alexander Misurkin, NASA’s Mark Vande Hei, middle, and NASA’s Joe Acaba posing for a photograph at the International Space Station. The three astronauts are headed back to Earth on Tuesday, Feb. 27, following a nearly six-month mission at the International Space Station. Misurkin, Vande Hei and Acaba moved into the orbiting lab in September. They are targeting a Kazakhstan touchdown for their Russian capsule. (NASA via AP)

In this Feb. 27 2018 photo, White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, one of President Trump's closest aides and advisers, arrives to meet behind closed doors with the House Intelligence Committee, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Fernando Hernandez from Farmington, New Mexico has tested positive for Hantavirus. This is at least the second reported case in New Mexico.

The casket of The Rev. Billy Graham is moved during a funeral service at the Billy Graham Library for the Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Authorities stand on the campus of Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Mich., Friday, March 2. A student is suspected of fatally shooting his parents at a dormitory (Lisa Yanick Litwiller/The Morning Sun via AP)

KRQE News 13's Larry Barker investigated a 24-inch construction mishap that jeopardized a $7 million West Side project.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, and other guests sing Russian national anthem during a massive rally in his support as a presidential candidate at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 3, 2018. Two weeks before the Russian presidential election, tens of thousands of Vladimir Putin's supporters gathered for a rally at Moscow's sprawling main sports complex. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)