Teen suspect in fatal Tower Park shooting appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the two teens who police say shot and killed a man at an Albuquerque park appeared in court Saturday.

Officers found 25-year-old Larry Desantiago with a gunshot wound at Tower Park in the South Valley on Thursday.

He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Police arrested 15-year-olds Santiago Armijo and Jeremiah De La Pena.

Detectives also found a gun at the scene.

Armijo appeared before a judge in court Saturday.

The judge ruled Armijo will stay in jail until he can meet his attorney.

Both he and De La Pena are facing an open count of murder.

