Teen suspect in fatal Tower Park shooting appears in court

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the two teens who police say shot and killed a man at an Albuquerque park appeared in court Saturday.

Officers found 25-year-old Larry Desantiago with a gunshot wound at Tower Park in the South Valley on Thursday.

He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Police arrested 15-year-olds Santiago Armijo and Jeremiah De La Pena.

Detectives also found a gun at the scene.

Armijo appeared before a judge in court Saturday.

The judge ruled Armijo will stay in jail until he can meet his attorney.

Both he and De La Pena are facing an open count of murder.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s