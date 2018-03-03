Lobo women force overtime to beat Fresno State on the road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- For most of the game, it didn’t look like it would go New Mexico’s way, but the Lobos forced overtime at Fresno State and left with a 93-89 victory Friday night. Tesha Buck had a team-high 30 points to help lead the Lobos to victory. A pair of Lobos finished with a double-double.

Cherise Beynon added 22 points with 13 rebounds and 11 assists while Jaisa Nunn had 22 points and 11 rebounds. Candace White had 32 points for Fresno State in a losing effort. The Bulldogs finish the regular season at 16-13 overall and 11-7 in Mountain West Conference play. The Lobos finish at 22-9 overall and 10-8 in league play. Now it’s off to Las Vegas and the conference tournament which starts Monday.