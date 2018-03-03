Lobo Men’s Basketball Wins regular season finale and clinches the 3 seed in MWC Tournament

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Men’s Basketball finished out their 2018 regular seaoson with a huge overtime victory over Fresno State 95-86. With this win the Lobos clinched 3rd place in the conference standings finishing with an overall record of 17-14, and a MW record of 12-6. It was an action packed game with a large and loud crowd at Dream Style Arena on Saturday night, as the Lobos pull out the victory on senior night.

UNM finished with 5 scorers in the double figures including: Sam Logwood 12, Antino Jackson 16, Joe Furstinger 11, Troy Simons 16, and Anthony Mathis finished with a team high of 23.

Mathis had a spectacular game shooting on Saturday night, only missing one shot in 32 minutes played. Anthony went 8 of 9 from 3 point range and really played game changer for the Lobos.

This game would get interesting at the end of regulation though, as Fresno State would come back to tie the game at 81. The game then went into overtime, but the Lobos would put their foot to the gas pedal. The ended up winning 95-86 and sent off their 3 seniors, Joe Furstinger, Sam Logwood, and Antino Jackson with a huge win.

UNM now has the 3 seed in the upcoming Mountain West Tournament. They will play on Thursday avoiding that first round game, and the will play teh winner of Wyoming and San Jose State.