Lobo Football held their annual Spring Showcase on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Football’s Spring practices are coming to a close, and with that the team held their annual Spring Showcase on Sunday at Dream Style Stadium on Saturday. The team showcased a new style of offense that is more spread out.

Great catches, great passes, and strong defense were all showcased on Saturday at Dream Style Stadium, as the team ran drills and different workouts in front of the fans. The team was without Head Coach Bob Davie, who is still sitting out due to his 30 day suspension but the team isnt letting the outside noise affect their mindset.

“We are together. We have been together, we are a family. You know there have been some distractions and it has been tough on us but guys have really just locked in. Focusing on school focusing on spring ball and just coming out here and getting better. I think overall that’s how mentality has been and its been beneficial for us”, said UNM Linebacker Alex Hart.