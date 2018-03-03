Kids pull up their sleeves to ‘flip’ house for their school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local kids rolled up their sleeves to do some demo Saturday.

It is all part of a unique project to raise funds for their school.

Kids from Albuquerque Christian School are working to flip a house in northeast Albuquerque.

With tools in hand, they got to work on Saturday.

“I was crushing some walls and taking the tile down,” said third grader, Ben Allen.

“Me and Ali are mostly picking up the trash,” Shelby McCarthy said.

The goal is to sell the house after a full remodel and reap the benefits of their hard work.

“This home was a disaster,” said realtor Dan Rowe. “It’s been an eyesore for the neighborhood.”

The idea came together with the help of Rowe Legacy, a real estate business, dozens of volunteers and companies who have donated time and materials.

“I think it’s a great way to give back to something that you believe in for the kids,” said parent, Justin Allen

“All the proceeds of the house, the flip, are going to go to the school so I’d love to stuff that school with a big giant check $50, $70 thousand. I’m not putting any limit on it,” Rowe said.

It is a tough job and is not as easy as TV shows make it seem.

But the kids say their school is worth it.

“All the teachers are encouraging,” Ben Allen said.

“It’s like a big family more than like a school,” explained 7th grader, Olivia Templin.

“It’s just amazing how many people love our school and want to help this house,” McCarthy said.

