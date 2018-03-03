Former Santa Fe deputy’s third murder trial set

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A third trial for the former Santa Fe County deputy accused of murdering his partner has been set.

Tai Chan claims he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed fellow deputy Jeremy Martin at a Las Cruces Hotel in 2014 following a drunken argument.

He has been on trial twice for murder already, both ending with hung juries.

According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, Chan’s third trial has been set for Aug. 27.

He was previously scheduled to go before a jury in April, but both sides agreed to postpone it.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps