Chris’ Saturday Forecast

Wind and fire danger will be on the rise this weekend.

A storm system is going to pass through the Four Corners and north of New Mexico tonight into early Sunday. This track means that most of the moisture will stay farther north and away from New Mexico. So the main impacts will be increasing winds out of the south and southwest this afternoon. The wind will be the strongest across northeastern New Mexico today. Red flag warnings have been posted for the northeast today. Areas like Raton, Las Vegas and Santa Rosa could have wind gusts up to 40-45 mph today. These winds combined with warmer temperatures and dry conditions will elevate the fire threat so you shouldn’t do any outdoor burning today or tomorrow.

It will be breezy today in both Albuquerque and Santa Fe this afternoon, but the winds will get even stronger for a larger portion of central and eastern New Mexico tomorrow. Winds on Sunday afternoon could gust from 45-60 mph. The strongest wind tomorrow will be across the central mountains and into eastern New Mexico once again. These winds will keep the fire threat high once again tomorrow.

Once the storm system passes to the north tomorrow, cooler temperatures will move in to begin the upcoming week.