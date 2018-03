ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

Officers were called out to Jefferson Crossing Apartments on Jefferson and Montgomery around 12 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say when they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. They say aid was immediately rendered but the man died on scene.

This is a developing story and information is limited at this time. Once News 13 knows more this story will be updated.