Albuquerque City councilors push to decriminalize marijuana

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque city councilors want to decriminalize marijuana.

Councilors Pat Davis and Isaac Benton are introducing the ordinance.

It would decriminalize one ounce or less of marijuana within the city limits of Albuquerque.

Davis and Benton will introduce the measure at Monday night’s city council meeting, where it is expected to be sent to the finance and government operations committee.

Currently, it is a misdemeanor crime in New Mexico to have an ounce or less of marijuana, punishable by 15 days or a $100 fine.

