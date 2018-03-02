Top seeds roll in girls high school basketball playoffs first round

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -The Cleveland Storm tried to make a game of it, but the top-seeded Cibola Cougars were not cooperating. The Cougars, behind 25 points from Amaya Brown, defeated the 16-seed Cleveland 59-48 in first round action for girls state basketball. The Cougars will meet Piedra Vista in the state tournament Tuesday.

In Class 5A the Los Lunas Tigers played 16-seed Deming. The Tigers played without head coach Marty Zeller who was at his daughters senior game in Nevada. In his absence, Hailey Torres kept up the intensity, knocking down 7 three-point buckets. She finished with 21 points to help Los Lunas win the game 71-27. The Tigers move on to play those other Tigers out of Alamogordo Tuesday.