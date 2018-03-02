State responds to suspect’s request to dismiss murder charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is responding after a woman charged with killing a mother and daughter in a crash claimed her charges don’t fit the crime.

Police say Elexus Groves and Paul Garcia stole a van and crashed into Shaunna Arredondo’s car last year.

Arredondo and her 14-year-old daughter died.

Groves is charged with two counts of first degree murder because the deaths occurred during a felony crime.

Last month, Groves’ attorney filed a motion to dismiss those charges, saying the intent to kill isn’t there. However, the state says a jury should make that decision, not the court.

A hearing is set for March 19.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps