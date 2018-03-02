Sheriff’s office creates team to address safety issues

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) – A sheriff’s office in southeastern New Mexico is hiring more deputies to create a team to target traffic safety issues on a major highway and to work animal cruelty cases.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office is forming a special team of five deputies and a sergeant to address issues like wrecks on U.S. Highway 285.

A section of the major thoroughfare southeast of Carlsbad has been the site of more than five deaths since October.

Sheriff Mark Cage says the highways deaths concerned residents who then requested more deputies.

County commissioners last month approved the measure, allowing the sheriff’s office to fill positions on the special team.