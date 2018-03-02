Santa Fe Police recover stolen property from repeat offender

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say they’ve recovered a significant amount of stolen property from a man they’ve warned the public about before.

Last month, police posted to Facebook asking public to keep an eye out for 40-year-old Adrian Bleamer, who they called a “frequent flier.”

The post sparked controversy, but it now appears the department’s concerns may have been warranted.

On Wednesday, Bleamer was arrested on aggravated burglary charges.

When detectives questioned him he handed over a bag with a Native American blanket that concealed two antique firearms stolen from the Rio Bravo Trading Company.

Investigators also discovered a turquoise ring in his pocket and more.

According to court records, Bleamer has seven pending felony cases.

