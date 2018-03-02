Portales Mayor Sharon King dies at 64

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Portales Mayor Sharon King has died after a lengthy battle with cancer.
According to the Eastern New Mexico News, King was Portales’ first female mayor, elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2014.
In 2013, she was diagnosed with a type of bone cancer.
They say during treatment, she still remained active in city business.
King announced in September she would not seek re-election as mayor.
Before becoming mayor, she was Executive Director of the Roosevelt County Chamber of Commerce.
Sharon King was 64.
