Portales Mayor Sharon King dies at 64

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Portales Mayor Sharon King has died after a lengthy battle with cancer.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, King was Portales’ first female mayor, elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2014.

In 2013, she was diagnosed with a type of bone cancer.

They say during treatment, she still remained active in city business.

King announced in September she would not seek re-election as mayor.

Before becoming mayor, she was Executive Director of the Roosevelt County Chamber of Commerce.

Sharon King was 64.

