Pet of the Week “Barnaby” rescued from streets in northeastern NM

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) — KRQE’s Pet of the Week, “Barnaby” is a product of the type of suffering and neglect that’s prevalent in resource-scarce northeastern NM. Friday, he’s hoping to change his luck, and find a loving home.

The Animal Welfare Coalition (AWC) of Northeastern New Mexico was created in 2008 by local citizens compelled to address the cruelty and neglect of cats and dogs in and around Las Vegas, New Mexico. We are volunteers who gained our community’s trust by assisting folks with pet food, providing low-cost spay and neuter services, and rescuing, rehabilitating, and finding “forever” (adoptive) homes for sick, injured, and forgotten animals. AWC also captures feral cats in neighborhoods throughout our service area and have them spayed or neutered and released.

AWC has an average daily occupancy of 25 cats and 65 dogs.

The shelter promotes much volunteering in the community. AWC a very active board of directors, all of whom also volunteer at the shelter. A number of local merchants, including Wal-Mart and Tractor Supply Company, regularly donate dog and cat food to the shelter. Groups of students from Highlands University and the United World College of the American West regularly volunteer at the shelter to walk dogs and help with shelter cleanup. Other community volunteers regularly help with shelter activities, including adoption days and other outreach activities.

AWC also works with other organizations throughout New Mexico to do outreach into neighborhoods to deliver free doghouses, replace dog collars with harnesses, and deliver free straw for insulation during the winter. AWC has an active food pantry program providing free dog and cat food to low-income citizens.

AWC coordinates with other animal welfare groups in New Mexico and nationally to keep abreast of best practices and trends in animal care and adoption. When possible, we send staff and volunteers to trainings to maintain and sharpen their knowledge and skills.

To make a donation, please visit their website.