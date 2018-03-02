New Mexico moves forward with changes to welfare benefits distribution

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawyers for the New Mexico Human Services Department are moving forward with changes to better distribute welfare benefits.

Employees were falsifying applications to make it appear some applicants had more income than they actually did.

The families were then wrongly denied emergency benefits.

All of this was done to meet federal deadlines.

A hearing was held Thursday to discuss the state’s progress in meeting court orders related to the issue.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth Gonzales acknowledged the agency’s progress but says more needs to be done.

