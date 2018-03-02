New Mexico homeless shelter eyes temporary closure

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) – A southeastern New Mexico homeless shelter might be temporarily shutting down after the group’s co-directors announced they were leaving.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports that Manna Outreach, a Christian ministry which for almost 30 years has been aimed at helping people in Hobbs, New Mexico, is considering halting some functions, including its shelter, until new managers are found.

Manna Outreach co-directors Javonica and Michael Wallace recently said they are leaving their post because Michael started a new job.

Marilyn Coady, president of the board, confirmed Wednesday that Manna Outreach will be unable to provide housing or meals at the center until qualified and dedicated managers become available.

The center has struggled with funding issues for several months.