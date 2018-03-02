New Mexico homeless shelter eyes temporary closure

By Published:

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) – A southeastern New Mexico homeless shelter might be temporarily shutting down after the group’s co-directors announced they were leaving.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports that Manna Outreach, a Christian ministry which for almost 30 years has been aimed at helping people in Hobbs, New Mexico, is considering halting some functions, including its shelter, until new managers are found.

Manna Outreach co-directors Javonica and Michael Wallace recently said they are leaving their post because Michael started a new job.

Marilyn Coady, president of the board, confirmed Wednesday that Manna Outreach will be unable to provide housing or meals at the center until qualified and dedicated managers become available.

The center has struggled with funding issues for several months.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s