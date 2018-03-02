Southwest winds will increase across the state on Saturday under sunny skies and warm temps. Highs will top out in the in the high 60’s. By Sunday a Pacific storm system will pass to our north. A strong cold front will rip through the state Sunday increasing winds and dropping temps. Monday will be the coldest day of the week. Temps will rise with sunshine next week.
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast
