Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast

More Sun & More Wind

Southwest winds will increase across the state on Saturday under sunny skies and warm temps. Highs will top out in the in the high 60’s. By Sunday a Pacific storm system will pass to our north. A strong cold front will rip through the state Sunday increasing winds and dropping temps. Monday will be the coldest day of the week. Temps will rise with sunshine next week.

