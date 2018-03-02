March 2nd Morning Rush: Murder victim’s sister: ‘I hope he rots in hell’

1. Prosecutors will continue working on paperwork to keep a man accused in the murder of two roommates locked up until trial. Police say James Knight beat Zakaria Fry and Eugene Carrel ray to death at their home in Albuquerque before dumping their bodies on the side of a rural road in Stanley, New Mexico. Fry’s sister was in the courtroom when Knight faced a judge for the first time. She was the one who reported Fry missing. Knight is now facing murder charges and is still locked up this morning while the state finishes the paperwork and a detention hearing is set.

Read the full story: Murder victim’s sister: ‘I hope he rots in hell’

2. A 15-year-old Capitan student could be committed to the custody of the CYFD for up to two years after being found guilty of putting together a hit list of classmates. Thursday, Judge Daniel Bryant convicted the teen for the delinquent act of interference with the educational process. During the bus ride home from school last month, the teen asked a fellow student if he could take the student’s picture for a “kill list.” The student reported the incident to his mother, who reported it to the school.The teen admitted to school officials about saying he was making a kill list. During a search warrant, officers could not find any lists. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 7.

Read the full story: Judge convicts Capitan teen accused of making ‘kill list’

3. A cold start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a mostly clear sky. High pressure building over the area and plenty of sunshine overhead will help warm temperatures well into the 50s and 60s across the state (even a few low 70s near the eastern stateline).

Read the full forecast: Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

4. Twenty more bills are becoming law after getting Governor Susana Martinez’ signature. Two of those bills aim to address strangulation in domestic violence situations by upgrading it to a serious violent crime. It will soon be classified as aggravated battery. Another bill will create an auto theft prevention authority. The governor also signed a bill ordering CYFD to develop standards for early childhood care programs.

Read the full story: New Mexico governor signs auto-theft, daycare legislation

5. New Mexico is dealing with high fire danger warning. Officials have been holding wildfire preparedness meetings for the public and training their hot shot crews early. They say a lawnmower started a blaze in the Bosque two weeks ago, and want everyone to be prepared. You can start by getting your home ready in case of a wildfire by clearing out dry foliage.

Read the full story: AFD, Forest Service wildfire preps underway

Morning’s Top Stories