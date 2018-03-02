Man sues after claiming police officer beat him during DWI stop

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – A man says police beat him during a DWI stop. Now, he’s suing the city and the officers.

It all started when Socorro Police say they got a call about a man driving and drinking near a gas station in Socorro back in February 2014.

When officers got to the gas station, they found Raymond Jaramillo matched the description of the person they were looking for, but Jaramillo claimed he was innocent.

Jaramillo: “I wasn’t driving, you can’t prove it.”

Officer: “Yeah I can.”

Jaramillo: “I don’t even have the keys, I have nothing.”

The officer didn’t buy it and performed a sobriety test. At one point, Jaramillo admits to drinking.

Officer: “How much have you had?”

Jaramillo: “I’ve had a couple.”

Officer: “A couple?”

Jaramillo: “Yeah, a couple of beers. I ain’t going to lie.”

But Jaramillo still maintained his innocence.

Officer: “You drove up and you had a Budweiser in your hand.

Jaramillo: “I had no Budweiser in my hand.”

Jaramillo continued with the sobriety test and did everything the officer told him to do.

Then the officer walked back to his police car to look up more information on Jaramillo. Once he got back to Jaramillo, things turned violent when the officer wouldn’t let him use the bathroom.

Jaramillo: “Can I use the bathroom?”

Officer: “No, you can’t.”

Jaramillo: “Dude, I need to use the bathroom now.”

Then there was a scuffle heard on the lapel video.

Now, Jaramillo is suing the city of Socorro and the police department for this incident.

According to the lawsuit, it claims officers viciously beat, kicked and kneed him.

In the video, the officer is heard defending their tactics.

“That’s the way we’re trained. Those kicks you see are knee strikes. That’s the way they train us if they don’t want to get in the car.”

KRQE News 13 reached out to the city of Socorro Police Department for comment, but did not hear back in time.

According to online court records, Raymond Jaramillo was acquitted of all charges from this arrest.

