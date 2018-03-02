Man arrested for kidnapping after leading deputies on chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A high-speed pursuit led to a kidnapping arrest.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies say 25-year-old Miguel Artalejo-Arvizo was going at least 100 mph Thursday evening near Coors and Western Trail.

They say he ended up driving the wrong way with no headlights on Paseo Del Norte and Jefferson where he was blocked in by other vehicles, then rammed a deputy’s patrol car at least three times.

Deputies say at that time they noticed a woman in the passenger side, screaming.

They were able to get Artalejo-Arvizo in custody and rescue the woman.

She told deputies he had offered her a ride and when she refused he forced her into his car by the hair and told her he would rape and kill her.

