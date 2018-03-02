Los Poblanos Inn’s mascot goes missing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For more than a decade, Albert the white peacock was the main attraction at Los Poblanos Historic Inn and Organic Farm, but no one has seen him in nearly a year.

“It makes me feel sad,” said Erica, who loved going to the Inn to see Albert.

Los Poblanos founder, Penny Rembe, says two dogs got onto the property and chased Albert off of it.

“We had a neighbor whose dogs came over all the time and they chased him down Rio Grande. Then, he got on the Montano bridge and looked like he was going to fly into the traffic. So, we left food thinking we could come back and he’d be off that roost that but the next morning he was gone,” said Rembe.

Rembe was heartbroken, knowing how much he meant to her and to all the guests.

“Everybody loved him,” said Rembe, “He was always around. He went to every wedding. He would sit on the porch while people were having their dinners at night. He’d go up in the tree at night, always, he was everywhere.”

No one saw Albert get attacked by dogs or hit by a car, so they were all sure he’d make his way back home. One of Albert’s most loyal fans even wrote a letter imagining where he could’ve gone.

“I’m in Taos now. I’ve always wanted to spend the winter in Taos to ski and I’ll be back in the spring. Love, Albert,” said Rembe.

Months went by, and people reported seeing the eye-catching white peacock all across the metro. However, no one could ever catch him.

“It was tragic. So, I got three more peacocks, white peacocks and the raccoons got them,” said Rembe.

Rembe’s heart needs a break from white peacocks but she does want them back on the farm someday.

“I do because they’re so unusual and they’re fun to see,” said Rembe.

Rembe, and Alfred’s many fans, are still holding onto a sliver of hope that he may return to them.

“I hope they find it but if they don’t, get a new one cause it’s really cool,” said Larkin.

If you’ve seen Albert, call Los Poblanos.

