Los Altos Batting Range in Albuquerque closing its doors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A longtime Albuquerque business has closed its doors.

After nearly 35 years Dick Mann, the owner of the Los Altos Batting Range on Lomas near Eubank, said it was time.

The Albuquerque sports staple was a place where baseball and softball players could go to fine tune their swings.

“There’s only a third as many adult softball teams now as there were 20 years ago. Little league signups are half of what they were 20 years ago. Twenty years ago there were no indoor baseball academies, now there are eight,” Mann said.

Mann still operates the “Sluggers” batting cages on Montgomery near Juan Tabo.

He’s turning the old Los Altos batting cage space into a self-storage facility.

