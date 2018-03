An upcoming 13-hour dance marathon will raise thousands of dollars to benefit the child life department at Univerity of New Mexico Children’s Hospital in Albuquerque.

It’s called the LoboTHON, and is the UNM’s largest student-run philanthropy.

The 5th annual dance marathon will take place Saturday, March 3rd at 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the UNM Student Building Ballrooms A, B, and C.