Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A cold start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a mostly clear sky. High pressure building over the area and plenty of sunshine overhead will help warm temperatures well into the 50s and 60s across the state (even a few low 70s near the eastern stateline). No rain or snow is expected in New Mexico today… however, breezy to windy conditions will return to northeast NM by late day. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 12PM to 7PM for northeast NM for increased fire danger — combination of strong southwest winds (20-30mph) & low humidity (<15%).

SATURDAY: A nice start to the day with mostly clear conditions and chilly temperatures. Breezy to windy conditions will return to the state with another round of Fire Weather Watches / Red Flag Warnings posted for eastern NM. Afternoon highs will be warmer in most areas – expect widespread 50s, 60s and 70s. A few spot showers are likely to develop late Saturday into Sunday for areas within southern Colorado and near the northern stateline.