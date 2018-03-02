Mayor Keller releases options to reduce budget deficit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday, Mayor Tim Keller released the City of Albuquerque’s Budget Deficit Initiative Report.

In the report, Keller discusses considerations regarding the gap between revenue and expenses.

In a news release, Keller said, “The reality is that our city is facing a prolonged and structural budget crisis,” stated Mayor Keller. “Years of one-time fixes, vacancy savings, cost deferrals and wishful thinking have run their course. We can’t have a vibrant economy until we have a safe city. We can’t have a safe city without investing in the resources to protect our kids and businesses. The public safety crisis can’t wait and we must come together with the City Council to find ways now to address these challenges. We’ve outlined the options on the table in the budget memo and encourage the public to review it online.”

Below are the following on-the-table options for discussion to increasing revenue.

Charge $10 weekly transportation fee for kids transported from APS schools

to City Community Centers.

to City Community Centers. Raise Golf fees by $1 across the-board

Cut Community Events

Close one (or more) Golf Course

Increase property tax operational mill levy

Electric Franchise increase from 2 percent to 3 percent

Impose a City Gas Tax of 2 cents per gallon

Museum Rental Fees-increased by 10 percent

Cut Animal Welfare Department’s Budget by 25 percent

Phase-out post retirement life insurance policy for all new employees (grandfather

existing employees).

