Judge convicts Capitan teen accused of making ‘kill list’

CAPITAN, N.M. (KRQE) – A 15-year-old Capitan student could be committed to the custody of the CYFD for up to two years after being found guilty of putting together a hit list of classmates.

Thursday, Judge Daniel Bryant convicted the teen for the delinquent act of interference with the educational process.

During the bus ride home from school last month, the teen asked a fellow student if he could take the student’s picture. When the student asked why he replied he was taking his picture to make a “kill list.”

During a search warrant, officers could not find any such lists.

A disposition hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, March 7.

