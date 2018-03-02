Former UNM athletes accused of rape drop suit against university

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two former UNM football players have dropped their lawsuit against the university.

Crusoe Gongbay and Saqwan Edwards sued the university after rape charges against them were dropped.

The two were accused of raping a fellow UNM student on campus.

The suits claim UNM was intent on making a rape case stick because of public and federal criticism over how the school handles sexual assault cases.

The filing does not state if a settlement has been reached or if the former players simply decided to drop the suit.

