Final suspect in Edgewood shooting expected in court

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man police say pulled the trigger killing an Edgewood gas station attendant is expected in court Friday.

Daniel Martinez is scheduled to make his first appearance in Santa Fe after he was released from the hospital Tuesday night.

Martinez faces murder charges, accused of killing gas station clerk Michael Pelky.

Six others are accused of orchestrating and carrying out a robbery for nearly $50 almost two weeks ago.

Martinez was the last suspect to be arrested.

