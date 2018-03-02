Family, friends searching for Albuquerque murder victim’s dog

By Published: Updated:
Zakaria Fry and Tink
Zakaria Fry and Tink

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They were always together. Now, family and friends have a desperate plea to find a murdered woman’s dog.

Crystal Marin met Zakaria Fry and her dog, Tink, three years ago.

“She was always with her no matter where she was,” Marin said. “She loved that little dog.”

Police say Fry and her roommate, Eugene Ray, were murdered, then dumped off a rural road in Stanley.

“I’m worried about the little dog. I’m hoping he didn’t dump her, too,” Marin said.

Tink is still missing. Marin says the person she believes knows isn’t talking.

James Knight was arrested for the murders this week.

Marin now hopes the public can help. She’s even set up a Facebook page for tips.

“I’ve been responding to 300 to 400 messages the past few days,” she said, but still no Tink.

To visit the Facebook page, click here. 

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s