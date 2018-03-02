Family, friends searching for Albuquerque murder victim’s dog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They were always together. Now, family and friends have a desperate plea to find a murdered woman’s dog.

Crystal Marin met Zakaria Fry and her dog, Tink, three years ago.

“She was always with her no matter where she was,” Marin said. “She loved that little dog.”

Police say Fry and her roommate, Eugene Ray, were murdered, then dumped off a rural road in Stanley.

“I’m worried about the little dog. I’m hoping he didn’t dump her, too,” Marin said.

Tink is still missing. Marin says the person she believes knows isn’t talking.

James Knight was arrested for the murders this week.

Marin now hopes the public can help. She’s even set up a Facebook page for tips.

“I’ve been responding to 300 to 400 messages the past few days,” she said, but still no Tink.

